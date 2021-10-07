Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.97 million.

