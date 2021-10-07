Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 3.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 111,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 359,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.90 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

