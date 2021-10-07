Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 3.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 111,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 359,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.90 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

