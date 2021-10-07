Radix (EXRD) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

EXRD is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

