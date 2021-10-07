Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

RFL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 15,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. Rafael has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rafael by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

