Rage Fan Market Capitalization Tops $837,602.40 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $837,602.40 and approximately $50,943.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.