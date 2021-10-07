Raiden Network Token Market Cap Tops $49.47 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $49.47 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026390 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.00332422 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

