Raiden Network Token Trading Up 19% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $47.86 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00329383 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.