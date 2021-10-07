Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.
RAIFY opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.71.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
