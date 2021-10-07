Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0750 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $33.84 million and approximately $633,342.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.52 or 0.99818927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.92 or 0.06568590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

