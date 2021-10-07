Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rapid7 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.