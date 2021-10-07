Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,878.55

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,878.55 ($24.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,936 ($25.29), with a volume of 138,339 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,990.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,878.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

