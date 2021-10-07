Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $144.28 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,811,960,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.