Raymond James Increases First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $29.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.