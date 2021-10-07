Raymond James Increases First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $29.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

