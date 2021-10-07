Raymond James Increases Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $140.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $111.79 on Thursday. Ryanair has a one year low of $79.24 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. BB&T Securities lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 11,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital now owns 132,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its stake in Ryanair by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 690,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after purchasing an additional 554,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 75,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.