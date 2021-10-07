Raymond James Raises Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $21.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

BANC stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

