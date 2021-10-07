Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.45

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 8133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

