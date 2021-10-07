Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.71

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 26535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realogy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Realogy by 51.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 437,442 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Realogy by 107,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

