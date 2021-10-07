Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amedisys (AMED)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Amedisys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $325.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AMED opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $234.42. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

