Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

9/29/2021 – Royalty Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Royalty Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Royalty Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Royalty Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Royalty Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Royalty Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay's portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta and Vertex's Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. "

8/16/2021 – Royalty Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

