Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) recently:

9/30/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

