Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WesBanco (WSBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) recently:

10/5/2021 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

9/30/2021 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

9/29/2021 – WesBanco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – WesBanco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

