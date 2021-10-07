Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 2,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

