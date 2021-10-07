Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RWBYF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

