Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $214,200.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00.

Shares of RDFN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 926,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -198.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

