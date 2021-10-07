RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 2.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 31,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 84,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KUT shares. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$63.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.81.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

