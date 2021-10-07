Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $663.94

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 663.94 ($8.67) and traded as low as GBX 622.20 ($8.13). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 1,439,011 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 678.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 663.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

