Redwire Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 23,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 837% compared to the typical volume of 2,458 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,431. Redwire has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

