Refinable Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $1.02 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,477.73 or 1.00274952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.87 or 0.06552516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.