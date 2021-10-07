Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,490 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

