Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 18,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 636,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.