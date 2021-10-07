Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,135 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,238.45 ($29.25).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,162 ($28.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.86. The company has a market capitalization of £41.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34).

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.