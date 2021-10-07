Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Relx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

