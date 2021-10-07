Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 701,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.