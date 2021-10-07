Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Trading Down 5.9%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

