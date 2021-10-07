RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 768,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 377,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.3% during the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 110,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

