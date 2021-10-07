Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $151.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.40 million and the lowest is $146.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $641.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $661.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.95 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $629.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Renasant stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

