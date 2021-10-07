Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.66% of Renasant worth $150,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renasant by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 573,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Renasant by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

