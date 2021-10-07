Render Token Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $165.35 million and $5.99 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00234582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00104401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

