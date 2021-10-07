renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. renDOGE has a market cap of $758,762.63 and approximately $203,832.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

