Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,956. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

