Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $161.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.40 million to $166.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $94.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $632.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $751.07 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $790.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

