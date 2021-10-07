Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.58

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 20628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.