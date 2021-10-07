Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,862 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.37. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,844. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

