Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 7th (ADS, BBOX, CVSG, G24, KER, MC, NOEJ, PAGE, PUM, SAP)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 7th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €330.00 ($388.24) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €830.00 ($976.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($917.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

