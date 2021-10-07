Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 7th (ADS, BBOX, CVSG, G24, KER, MC, NOEJ, PAGE, PUM, SAP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 7th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €330.00 ($388.24) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €830.00 ($976.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($917.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

