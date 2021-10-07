Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

10/5/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

9/11/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Lynas Rare Earths was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Lynas Rare Earths Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

