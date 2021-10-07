Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 52

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £258.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.08.
