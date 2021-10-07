Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 52

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £258.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.08.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.