Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.68. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Resources Connection shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 16,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

