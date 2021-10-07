REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 26.2% in September

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 272,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

