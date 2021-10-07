REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 26.2% in September

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of REVG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 272,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.