Reviewing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FirstService alerts:

67.3% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FirstService and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.86 $87.26 million $2.02 89.58 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.08 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -9.01

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.71% 16.74% 5.16% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $174.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than FirstService.

Volatility & Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstService beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.