Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0036

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $36,040.88 and $47.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00076048 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars.

